Russian national found dead in Goa, cause of death unknown

North Goa: Body of a foreign national was found dead in the forest area of Bhatwadi in Corgoa, North Goa on Sunday morning under mysterious circumstances.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Vitaly, a Russian national.

Speaking to ANI over the phone call, North Goa, Superintendent of Police Shobhit D Saxena said, "Body of a foreign national found in the jungles of Bhatwadi in Corgao, North Goa on Sunday morning. The police team who reached the spot reported that the body was in a decomposed state."

Clothes, bags, documents and mobile phones were investigated for further identification, the police said.

The body was shifted to the morgue at Goa medical hospital for a post-mortem report and to ascertain the cause of death.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.