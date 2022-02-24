Russia-Ukraine conflict: CMs writes to MEA over Indian students' evacuation, Oppn slams Centre
The Indian Embassy issued a third travel advisory on Thursday asking Indian nationals to remain safe and not leave homes unless necessary and stressed on carrying their documents at all times
The evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine has snowballed into a controversy after chief ministers from several states either took to Twitter or wrote to Union External Affairs Ministry urging them to evacuate them at the earliest.
This, as Hindustan Times reported that the Indian government told the United Nations Security Council that the return of over 20,000 Indian students from the crisis-hit country is being facilitated at speed.
As per the newspaper, India's permanent rep to the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, said: "Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required."
Follow LIVE updates of the Russia-Ukraine conflict HERE
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals and students as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to escalate. It asked them to remain aware of the surroundings, safe and not leave homes unless necessary and stressed on carrying their documents at all times.
"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," read the Indian Embassy statement.
Third Advisory to all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine.@MEAIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi @DDNewslive @DDNewsHindi @DDNational @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/naRTQQKVyS
— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022
"At the time when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, about hundred Indian students were on their way to the airport in two buses and got stranded, as the flights could not land. More than 10 are from Karnataka, we are gathering information about them," Bommai said.
Gujarat
While the Gujarat government has not specified the exact number of students from the state still stuck in Ukraine, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani gave an assurance on Thursday that the Centre as well as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine were doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of the students.
"All Indian citizens, including these students, were already given emergency contact numbers. The students must remain in touch with the Embassy in Ukraine," Vaghani, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters.
Meanwhile, several students from Gujarat have made a desperate appeal that they be evacuated.
Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote a letter to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to ensure the safety of Indian students and requested to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights. According to him, there are 2,320 students from Kerala in Ukraine. He also urged the MEA to take immediate steps for the repatriation of the students.
Taking to Twitter, Vijayan wrote, "Sent a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for immediate intervention to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine of which 2,320 are Malayalees. Demanded that steps be taken to repatriate them as soon as possible."
Maharashtra
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the administration to coordinate with the MEA to ensure safe return of students and others from Maharashtra who are stuck in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter to urge Jaishankar to make appropriate arrangements for safe passage of Indians stranded in Ukraine.
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken up with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) the issue of safe return of the people of his state stuck in Ukraine. State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has also written to the chief minister, urging him to ensure the safe return of the state's people stuck in Ukraine.
Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Godiyal said he had requested the chief minister to arrange out of the state government's own resources special planes if necessary to transport people of the state stuck in Ukraine.
Opposition attack
Meanwhile the Opposition lost no time in attacking the Centre on the issue. Opposition leaders, mostly from the Congress, on Thursday attacked the government for not making arrangements in time to bring 20,000 Indians in Ukraine back and accused it of "turning away its face" on its nationals in this difficult time.
Some of the Congress leaders also demanded that India should take a firm stand and "unequivocally condemn" Russia's action.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "turning away its face in every difficult situation...And remaining silent has become a habit of the Modi government. Our 20,000 Indian youth in Ukraine are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension and life-threatening situations."
Congress MP Vivek Tankha asked that when the US could evacuate its citizens on time, why did India fail to do so despite repeated warnings.
Former minister of state for external affairs and Congress leader Tharoor said he is receiving a number of desperate messages from families of students stranded in Ukraine and needing evacuation.
"Mr Prime Minister, this is not the time for election strategy but for diplomatic strategy. Thousands of our children who have gone to study in Ukraine are stuck there, understand the priority!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine imposes martial law: What it means, what Zelensky said, how public reacted
As Russian president Vladimir Putin declared military operation on Ukraine on Thursday morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced martial law in the country, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure.
Vladimir Putin has moved, but it was US-led NATO that paved the road to latest war
The Ukraine crisis has precipitated because the US-led NATO has gone back on its promise made to the Soviet Union in 1991 that it will not push into territory east of Germany
Ukraine crisis: NATO agrees to beef up eastern flank over Russian attack
While some of NATO's 30 member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, NATO as an organisation is not