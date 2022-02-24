Russia-Ukraine conflict: CMs writes to MEA over Indian students' evacuation, Oppn slams Centre

The Indian Embassy issued a third travel advisory on Thursday asking Indian nationals to remain safe and not leave homes unless necessary and stressed on carrying their documents at all times

The evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine has snowballed into a controversy after chief ministers from several states either took to Twitter or wrote to Union External Affairs Ministry urging them to evacuate them at the earliest.

This, as Hindustan Times reported that the Indian government told the United Nations Security Council that the return of over 20,000 Indian students from the crisis-hit country is being facilitated at speed.

As per the newspaper, India's permanent rep to the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, said: "Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals and students as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to escalate. It asked them to remain aware of the surroundings, safe and not leave homes unless necessary and stressed on carrying their documents at all times.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," read the Indian Embassy statement.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metro," advised the statement.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kiev had advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties between Russia and Ukraine.

How many Indian students are in Ukraine?

According to a report by Hindustan Times there are over 20,000 Indians in Ukraine currently including 18,000 students. Indian students particularly pursue medical education in the country. This is primarily because the tuition fees of private medical colleges back home are more expensive than those of the medical colleges in Ukraine, according to The Hindu.

Other than being recognised by the World Health Council, the Ukrainian medical degrees are recognised by the Indian Medical Council, Pakistan Medical, and Dental Council, European Council of Medicine and General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.

What is the current situation?

Russia on Thursday launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine", according to the Ukrainian foreign minister. An adviser to Ukraine’s president said about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack, including 10 civilians as per AFP.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are. It said in view of closure of Ukrainian airspace for civilian aircraft, alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals. It added that the embassy will convey information about it as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country.

Meanwhile, it has asked people to move to nearby bomb-shelters if they can hear air sirens or bomb warnings have been issued wherever they are located and provided a list of the bomb-shelters in the country.

What CMs said

Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with Union Ministry of External Affairs on this issue. Khattar also said the MEA had set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the state government where people from Haryana can contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They can also reach freign cooperation department of Haryana government over "email-- contactusatfcd@gmail.com".

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said at least ten students from the state are stranded in Ukraine, and the government is working with the Indian Embassy there and Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back home safely.