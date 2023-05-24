Runaway groom: Bareilly bride chases man for 20 kms in wedding attire after he runs away from marriage

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a remarkable incident occurred reminiscent of a scene from a movie. The bride, dressed in her exquisite wedding attire, chased the groom for 20 kms and dragged him back after he tried to run away from marriage. The incident took place in the Baradari area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Barabanki police station.

The woman had been in a relationship with the man, a resident of Badaun district, for more than two and a half years. After extensive negotiations between their families, a wedding date was finally set, and the couple planned to tie the knot at the Bhuteshwar Nath Temple.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the groom failed to arrive at the designated place on the wedding day, causing the bride to wait anxiously. She eventually decided to call the groom and discovered that he made an excuse, claiming he was on his way to Budaun to fetch his mother, reported India Today.

Upon hearing this, the bride grew suspicious that her groom had intentions of fleeing the wedding. Without wasting a moment, she embarked on a chase and managed to catch up with him as he attempted to board a bus near the Bhimora police station, approximately 20 kms away from Bareilly.

A dramatic scene unfolded on the road before the couple eventually made their way back to the temple, where they exchanged their wedding vows. The marriage ceremony took place at the Bhimora temple in the presence of both families, ensuring that the newlywed couple could embark on their honeymoon together, rather than the bride going alone.

