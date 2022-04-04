RSS’ Muslim wing to hold Iftars during Ramzan to rally community for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

The campaign that started in Srinagar would be extended to cover the whole country wherein the MRM leadership shall use the Roza Iftar congregations to convince the Muslim community about the right of the Kashmiri Pandits to return home, especially in the Valley

This holy month of Ramzan the Muslim arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), is running a pan-India campaign for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits back in Kashmir.

The aim of MRM is to achieve this feat in the 75th year of India’s Independence and make it part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations i.e by 15 August, 2023.

The campaign that started in Srinagar would be extended to cover the whole country wherein the MRM leadership shall use the Roza Iftar congregations to convince the Muslim community about the right of the Kashmiri Pandits to return home, especially in the Valley.

“The campaign is both to educate the Muslim community across India to lend their support for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits back to their homes in the Valley, as also it is an educative project where we are telling the community that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to their homeland is in no way against the interests of the Muslim community of India.

What better time than the holy month of Ramzan and what better place than the roza iftars to convey this message,” Mohammad Afzal, the national convenor and founding member of MRM, told Firstpost.

“We are of the view that Kashmiri Muslims are a tolerant society, but for the handful who are playing to the tune of Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored elements in the Valley.”

“We want to instill a sense of security in the Kashmiri Pandit community that they will be welcomed and their safety and security guaranteed when they return to their ancestral lands from which they were driven out by terrorists. They have become ‘mohajirs’ in their own country and this is not done, not fair,” Afzal added.

After Kashmir, the MRM is headed to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat with their message.

