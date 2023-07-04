RSS Muslim wing launches pan-India campaign, survey on UCC

Often called the Muslim arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has launched a pan-India campaign for rallying the Muslim community in favour of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that is rumoured to be presented in Parliament this Monsoon Session.

“We had conducted a national abhyas varg in Madhya Pradesh between June 8 and 11 and we passed a resolution on the Uniform Civil Code and why it should be made into a law. We believe in the motto of ‘one country, one people, one law’,” Mohammad Afzal, the national convenor of MRM told Firstpost.

The MRM has also been conducting a survey among the Muslim community to gauge the mood of the people when it comes to UCC. “The MP session was attended by delegates from across India and they were unanimous in their support for UCC. We don’t want our religious tenets to be touched or tinkered with, and if a uniform civil law can be legislated keeping that in mind, what’s the harm,” Afzal added.

“Most of the people from the Muslim community that we have talked to across India are in favour of the UCC,” Afzal claimed.

Afzal also cited that what has been called Muslim Personal Law is not cast in stone and that it has also been changing with time under different rulers or generations. “Initially the Muslim law was brought to India by the Muslim immigrants and the Muslim rulers. Then came the Mughals who imposed a different law, such as the ‘Fatwa-i-Alamgiri. Then the British came and a different set of laws was put in action for Muslims; it was called the Anglo-Muslim Law. Muslim personal law is different from the Sharia,” Afzal told Firstpost.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for UCC after the 22nd Law Commission invited public views on it. PM Modi had attacked the Opposition for inciting the Muslim community against the idea.

