RSS moves Madras HC challenging order to hold route marches in open grounds

Chennai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh moved the Madras High Court challenging a recent (4th November) order of a single judge, which permitted its ‘route march’ and public meetings in compounded premises such as ground or stadium alone.

The court had also directed the participants not to bring any stick, lathi, or weapon that may cause injury to anyone.

The applicant submitted that the single judge was not justified in law to defeat the route march that was a constitutional right of the party. RSS contended that the order of the judge in the contempt petition modifying the original order passed on the writ petition, is to such an extent that the definition of ‘route march’ was defeated.

The applicant stated that the judge had failed to consider that the definition of the word was not attracted if it is done indoors.

It submitted that the judge had completely lost sight of the fact that demonstrations and agitations by other political parties in public places during the very same period were allowed. He had failed to attach any significance to the fact that the route march and public meeting took place as per the original schedule on 2nd October in other places and states, including in Jammu & Kashmir. However, it was only prevented in Tamil Nadu.

Thus, the appellant further sought to set aside the single judge’s order and grant an interim direction for the party to carry out its route march.

