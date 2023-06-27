RSS leader allegedly dragged out of bus by Muslim youths, thrashed in Wardha

Tension gripped Hinganghat town in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Monday when unidentified individuals, reportedly Muslims, dragged an RSS leader out of a local bus following an altercation over politics.

The victim was identified as Jethanand Rajput, district chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Wardha.

The Hinganghat police promptly registered a case and apprehended one of the suspects in this connection. In response to the attack, Sangh members and traders’ association observed a citywide ‘bandh’ on Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Rajput was traveling on a state transport corporation bus from Wardha to Hinganghat via Nandgaon on Sunday evening.

During the journey, Rajput intervened in a heated argument allegedly underway among the Hindu and Muslim passengers on the bus.

One of the youths involved in the altercation allegedly insulted the senior RSS leader and reportedly later called his friends at Nandgaon.

Upon reaching Nandgaon, nearly 10 people already present there allegedly forcibly dragged Rajput out of the bus and brutally assaulted him.

News of the attack on the RSS leader quickly spread, creating a tense atmosphere in Wardha.

Rajput sustained severe injuries in the assault and was admitted to the Government Civil Hospital in Wardha.

Following the incident, a large number of BJP workers and members of other Hindu organizations gathered at the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

District Superintendent of Police Nurul Hasan arrived at the Hinganghat police station. Police have arrested Sheikh Tanveer Azad, 21, as the main suspect in the case.

“The situation is now under control, and efforts are underway to locate the other suspects involved in the case,” stated Hasan. He also appealed to the public to preserve harmony and avoid succumbing to rumors.

