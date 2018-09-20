RSS is not against inter-caste marriages, asserts Mohan Bhagwat, says such unions most common among Sangh workers

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted that the outfit was not against inter-caste marriages, adding that such kind of marriages were most common among volunteers of the Sangh.

Addressing the last day of the three-day lecture series at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, the RSS chief said inter-caste marriage was an issue of compatibility between men and women.

"First inter-caste marriage in Maharashtra took place in 1942, congratulatory messages poured in for them, including ones from Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Sri Guruji. Guruji had said 'you aren't getting married only due to physical attraction. You want to convey that everyone is equal. If you do a survey of inter-caste marriages in India, maybe you will find the maximum percentage of those being swayamsevaks from Sangh," he added.

Reacting to Article 35A, which disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting state government jobs, the RSS chief said that the Sangh does not accept Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

"Our views on Article 35 A and 370 are well known. We do not believe that these provisions should exist," he said.

Responding to questions of mob lynching and cow vigilantism, Bhagwat said cow protectors shouldn't be equated with "anti-social vigilantes".

The RSS chief further said that although cows should be protected, nobody should go against the law in the name of cow vigilantism.

"Cow protectors shouldn't be equated with those anti-social vigilantes. The society needs to be made aware. Only then cows will be protected and the country would benefit. Taking the law into one's own hand, violence, destructing property are totally inappropriate. Due process of law should follow. The guilty should be punished," he added.

Bhagwat also called for the timely construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.