Dehradun/New Delhi: As if alleged police apathy was not enough, now an RSS leader has allegedly tried to belittle on Facebook the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya, the son of a former minister in Rishikesh.

Vipin Karnwal, who is RSS Vibhag Prachar Pramukh in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Roorkee posted unwarranted FB remarks on Thursday.

The post called Ankita Bhandari “raw milk” who was left before “hungry cats”. Public outburst was immediate. The post was later deleted.

A group of people also surrounded Raiwala Police Station after which cops booked Karnwal for ‘spreading enmity and insulting a woman’.

Uttarakhand | A case has been registered at Raiwala PS against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal for spreading enmity & tension in the society after he allegedly made objectionable remarks on social media regarding the Ankita murder case. Search on to nab him: CO Rishikesh DC Dondhiyal — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2022

Karnwal, in his now-deleted Facebook post said, “…biggest culprit is her father who put raw milk before the hungry male cats”.

Karnwal claimed that he had not attended any candle march or market closure in support of Ankita Bhandari since he thought that the biggest culprit were her father and brother who were living off the earnings of Ankita who worked in a resort where there was open debauchery.

An FIR was lodged against him, following a complaint by a social worker Vijaypal Rawat. The sections slapped against him were 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 66 (Description of imprisonment for non-payment of fine) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cops said they have launched a hunt for Karnwal.

Ankita was missing for nearly a week before a team of State Disaster Relief Force recovered her body from the Chilla Shakti canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

Pulkit Arya, son of the expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was arrested on September 22 for allegedly throwing her into the canal after an altercation. It had revealed in the investigation that Arya, the owner of Vanantara resort where Ankita had joined as a receptionist nearly a month ago was forcing her to give ‘extra service’ to the guests in resort.

Ankita refused to that as well as to the sexual advances of Pulkit Arya. Later He along with Resort Manager Saurabh Bhaskar and one Ankit Gupta, friend of Pulkit Arya allegedly murdered her.

