RSS blunts Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, rejects Congress’ play at politics

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday shunned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and denied the party's play at politics.

RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is for entire country. RSS announced its support for and participation in all such programs by Centre, State governments or any other organisation. There should be no politics on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

The Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has become a topic of debate between the BJP and the Congress. On Sunday (31 July), Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat appealed people to their change social media display picture to the National Flag.

On Wednesday, the Congress launched a counter by changing the image of the official Twitter account on the party to the image of Jawaharlal Nehru holding the National Flag. Some party leaders too changed their social media photos with the image of Nehru holding the tricolour.

Meanwhile, the Congress questioned RSS for not changing its social media photo to the National Flag. Responding to the concern that in July, the Sangh had appealed for complete support and participation of people and swayamsevaks in the programmes of the government, private bodies and Sangh-related organisations.

RSS also slammed the Congress for politicising the issue and said that the party which is raising these questions was responsible for the division of the country.

News agency PTI mentioned Ambekar saying, "RSS has already asked the people and swayamsevaks to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with enthusiasm and preparations are on. This is Sangh's position and making a political issue out of this is wrong. There shouldn't be sharp questions like these. The party which is raising such questions is responsible for the division of the country."

It can be recalled that Congress' Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at BJP's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He posted photos of his visit to Karnataka Khadi Village Industries and shared photographs where he is seen posing with the National Flag and ironing one. He wrote that history stands witness that those who are running the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have come from the anti-national organisation which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years.

"They could not stop the Congress at the time of the freedom struggle. They won't be able to party now," Rahul tweeted, intensifying his attack on RSS-BJP, minutes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the Young Indian office in the National Herald premises and later barricaded the party headquarters and the residences of the Gandhis.

With inputs from agencies

