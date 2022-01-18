RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Application for over 1,000 junior engineer posts to open from 21 Jan; check rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Interested candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age and hold an engineering degree or diploma in the related trade

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the official notification for recruitment of junior engineers (JE). As per the notification, the registration process will begin on 21 January and close on 19 February. According to a report, the board aims to fill a total of 1,092 posts through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the junior engineer posts by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Under Public Work Department – PWD

JE Civil (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 390 and TSP = 32

JE Civil (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 61 and TSP = 5

Under Autonomous Government Department - AGD

JE Civil (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 143 and TSP = 2

JE Civil (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 36 and TSP = Nil

JE Electrical (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 44 and TSP = Nil

JE Electrical (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 11 and TSP = Nil

Under Public Health Engineering Department – PHED

JE Civil (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 196 and TSP = 8

JE Civil (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 96 and TSP = 5

JE Mechanical (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 37 and TSP = Nil

JE Mechanical (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) = 26 and TSP = Nil

Check for eligibility criteria, application fee and other details:

Applicants who want to apply for the registered posts should be between 18 to 40 years of age. They should also hold an engineering degree or diploma in the related trade.

The application fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs 450. For OBC NCL category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and for SC, ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250, according to a report by Hindustan Times Those applying should note that the payment should be made through credit card, debit card and net banking only.

Before applying for the post, candidates are requested to check the official notification for more details.

