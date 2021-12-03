RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Applications start for 76 APRO posts; check details here

Candidates can apply for the 76 RSMSSB APRO posts till 31 December

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has begun the application process for the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). Candidates can apply for the 76 RSMSSB APRO posts till 31 December by visiting the official website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The deadline for printing the APRO application and fee payment is also 31 December.

Here are simple steps to apply for RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for APRO under the recruitment advertisement section

Register on the new RSMSSB portal by clicking on the apply link

Fill the RSMSSB APRO application form and upload the requested documents

Pay the APRO application fee and click submit

Take a printout of the RSMSSB APRO application for future need

Direct link to apply for the APRO posts: https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/register

Direct link for the advertisement: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/APRO2021_full_adv24112021.pdf

The applicants will be selected on the basis of a written exam and document verification.

Eligibility criteria

Any person with a Bachelor's degree in journalism or an undergraduate degree in any stream with three years of work experience in journalism is eligible to apply for the vacancies. Applicants should also possess knowledge of Rajasthani culture and the Devanagari script.

The age limit of the candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 18 and 40 years of age as of 1 January 2022.

Application fees

Eligible aspirants who want to apply for the vacant posts (General Category) will have to pay Rs 450 as application fees. Those who belong to the OBC category can pay Rs 350. Aspirants belonging to SC/ST will have to pay Rs 250. They can pay the fee through debit cards, credit cards, net banking, and e-challan mode.

If candidates have any queries, they can call on these helpline numbers, as per the RSMSSB website:

Vigyapti related issue - 0141-2722520

Application Form Issue - 9352323625/7340557555

Fee Payment Related Issues - 0141-2221424/2221425

Candidates must note that the timing to call on the above-mentioned helpline numbers is from 10 am to 6 pm.

