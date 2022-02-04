RSMSSB Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector admit card to be out on 7 February; check details here

According to the schedule, the RSMSSB MVSI exam 2022 will be conducted on 12 and 13 February. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 197 vacancies will be filled

The release date of hall tickets for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector (MVSI) exam 2022 has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates preparing for the exam can check the official notice by visiting the website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the latest update, the admit cards for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector exam 2022 will be available for appearing candidates from 7 February onwards.

According to the schedule, the RSMSSB MVSI exam 2022 will be conducted on 12 and 13 February this year. Through this recruitment drive, the RSMSSB will fill up a total of 197 vacancies.

RSMSSB MVSI exam schedule:

Exam Paper 1 – 12 February (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon)

Exam Paper 2 – 12 February (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

Exam Paper 3 – 12 February (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM)

Those interested can find the RSMSSB MVSI admit card notice here.

Details on Selection Process:

Applicants who are appearing for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector exam 2022 should note that they will be selected by RSMSSB on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

The age limit for candidates to appear for this exam is 18-40 years as on 1 January, 2022. Candidates are requested to hold a Class 10 pass and Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering certificate.

Check here for the RSMSSB MVSI recruitment 2021 notification.

