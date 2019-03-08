RSMSSB LDC Result: 11,255 posts to be filled, access the selection list at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB LDC Result | The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced results for examinations for Lower Division Clerk posts. The RSMSSB Junior Assistant results have also been declared.

The RSMSSB result 2019 can be found on the official website of the Board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB examination was held in two phases on 12 and 19 August and 9 and 16 September, 2018.

As many as 11,255 vacant posts will be filled by the recruitment drive. The Rajasthan government had published the notification for the announcement of the exam results on 26 February, 2019.

Candidates who have been successful in the written examination will be called for an interview and a subsequent document verification process.

Here is how you can check if you have made it to the selection list:

1) Visit the official website of the Rajasthan government's Staff Selection Board.

2) At the bottom right of the welcome page, find the notification for the RSMSSB LDC Result. It should read: "LDC 2018: Result and Cut Off marks of LDC Exam 2018".

3) A PDF file will pop out.

4) You will find all the selected roll numbers listed there.

5) A detailed explainer on the category-wise cut-off marks and the weightage of each question of the examination at the bottom of the PDF as well.

You can also skip the above steps and find the PDF here.

RSMSSB LDC candidates were required to score a minimum of 40 perccent marks in both papers of Phase I.

The cut off marks for admission to RSMSSB LDC Phase II was determined on the basis of the number of candidates who scored more than 40 percent in each paper and the number of vacancies.

