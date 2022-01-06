RSMSSB Fireman, AFO recruitment: Exam schedule out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; check details here

To be eligible, individuals should have finished their secondary education or its equivalent, along with six months’ elementary fireman training, as per the official notice

The exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman has been put out by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Applicants can check the official exam schedule at the website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.

As per the schedule, the exams for both the Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) posts will be held on 29 January for a duration of two hours. The Fireman exam is scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon while the AFO exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on the same date.

The Board will release a separate notification soon, with the date for downloading the provisional e-Admit Card for the RSMSSB AFO/Fireman exam. No separate hall ticket will be issued by the authorities, as per the notice.

The recruitment exam will consist of 220 marks in total, with 70 marks being reserved for the written exam and the remaining 150 points for the Physical and Experimental exam. General category candidates need to score at least 33 percent to qualify the written exam while reserved category applicants must a minimum of score 28 percent.

Candidates need to check if they possess the required qualifications for the post before appearing for the RSMSSB exam. The official notification for the posts can be found here.

Applicants should have an undergraduate degree from a recognised university as well as sub-officer education, or its equivalent, to apply for the AFO post. To be eligible for the Fireman vacancies, individuals should have finished their secondary education or its equivalent, along with six months’ elementary fireman training, as per the official notice.

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 years and 40 years, as on 1 January this year, with upper age relaxation being given to the reserved categories.

The RSMSSB is conducting this recruitment drive for a total of 629 posts, out of which 29 vacancies are for AFO and 600 positions for Fireman.

