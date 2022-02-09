RSMSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2022: Apply for over 10,000 posts; check details here

The RSMSSB aims to fill a total of 10,157 posts of which, 9,862 posts are of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts are of Senior Computer Instructor

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to over 10,000 vacancies of Basic and Senior Computer Instructor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and apply for the posts. The online application process will end on 9 March, 2022.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of RSMSSB- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on recruitment of Basic Computer Instructor link

Register yourself on the portal and login

Select the desired post and upload the required documents

Pay the Computer Instructor recruitment application fee and press the submit button

Download the RSMSSB Computer Instructor application form and take a printout for future need

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post.

As per the official notice, the RSMSSB will conduct the recruitment exam in May/June of this year.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates who are applying should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on 1 January 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while a fee of Rs 350 is applicable for BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. Those who belong to SC/ ST category are required to pay Rs 250.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected by the Board on the basis of a written exam followed by document verification.

With this recruitment drive, the RSMSSB aims to fill a total of 10,157 posts of which, 9,862 posts are of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts are of Senior Computer Instructor.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification regarding educational qualifications and other details before applying for the positions.

Check the official notice by the RSMSSB here.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of the RSMSSB - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

