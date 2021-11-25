RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2021: Registration window opens on 2 Dec; check details here

The recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 76 APRO vacancies and the exam is scheduled to be held on 13 February, 2022

The recruitment window for the post of assistant public relations officer (APRO) will soon be opened by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Those interested in the concerned post can apply on the Commission's official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the application process for APRO posts will begin from 2 December, onwards and the deadline to apply is till 31 December. It is advisable for all applicants to check the notification before applying for the concerned post.

Meanwhile, candidates can also check the RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2021 official notification.

The Board is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 76 APRO vacancies in the organisation. Furthermore, the APRO examination is scheduled to take place on 13 February, 2022.

Steps to register for RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘New Notifications’ that will be available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidate will find a detailed notification of Assistant Public Relation Officer, then click on the link that reads ‘Apply Online

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter all details correctly and submit the RSMSSB APRO application

Step 5: Keep a printout of the RSMSSB online application form for future use

Eligibility criteria:

As per the eligibility criteria, the age limit of candidates seeking to join should be from 18 to 40 years as on 1 January, 2022. They should also be a graduate, holding a degree or diploma in journalism. Furthermore, knowledge in Devanagari script and Rajasthani culture will be an added advantage for the position.

Eligible candidates will be selected by RSMSSB on the basis of their performance in the written exam as well as document verification.

Application Fee:

Those applying for Assistant Public Relations Officer post from General/ OBC category are requested to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Meanwhile, candidates from BC/OBC/EWS category, will have to pay an amount of Rs 350, respectively. Finally, for SC/ ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.