RSMSSB announces exam dates for recruitment to 10,000 Basic and Senior Computer Instructor posts

According to the RSMSSB's notice, the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 18, and the Senior Computer Instructor exam will be held on Sunday, June 19

Those who applied for computer instructor positions offered by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) should brace themselves as the board has announced the exam dates for approximately 10,000 Basic and Senior Computer Instructor positions on Thursday, 10 March. To be more specific, there are 9862 open positions for basic computer instructors and 295 open positions for senior computer instructors. The exam schedule can be found on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the RSMSSB's notice, the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 18, and the Senior Computer Instructor exam will be held on Sunday, June 19. The hiring committee will choose candidates based on a recruitment written exam and document verification.

To have a look at the notice released by RSMSSB regarding these exams dates click here.

The Hiring Committee has provided a good opportunity for people looking for work. With a fee of Rs 450 for general/OBC candidates, Rs 350 for BC/OBC/EWS candidates, and Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates, RSMSSB invited the online applications beginning on 8 February 2022, with a deadline of 9 March 2022.

The hiring committee had proposed - Bachelor Degree with A Level / PGDCA or BE/ B.Tech in CS/ IT/ ECE/ EE/ EEE/ EIC/ TIE or B.SC in CS/ IT or BCA, as eligibility criteria for Basic instructor. Whereas, the qualification required for Senior instructor were - Master in Engineering (ME)/ M.Tech in CS/ IT/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical Engineering/ EEE/ ETE/ EIE/ or M.Sc in CS/ IT or MCA. Furthermore, knowledge of Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture was necessary.

The RSMSSB Computer exam for the previous year was held on 19 December and the results were released on 25 February. The Shortlisted candidates were then required to attend an interview as well as document verification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.