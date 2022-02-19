RSMSSB 2018 Stenographer Phase 2 results announced; check scores at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The merit list contains roll number of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification

Results for the Stenographer Phase 2 Exam-2018 have been declared by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB).

The merit list contains roll number of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification. The RSMSSB has also declared the category wise cut-off marks, along with the result.

Candidates who gave the exam may check their results on the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Methodical procedure to check the result is as follows:

-Visit the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

-Go to the ‘News Notifications’ section on the RSMSSB homepage

-Then click on link that reads, ‘Stenographer 2018: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

-View the result displayed on your screen along with the category wise cut-off marks

-Download and save a copy to use it in the future

Direct link to check RSMSSB Stenographer stage 2 result 2018 is here.

Applicants who are shortlisted in the RSMSSB Stenographer Stage 2 exam will now appear for document verification. The date and time of the verification process will be announced by the Board in due course. Only those candidates who qualified the Phase 1 Stenographer exam were eligible to appear in the Stenographer Phase 2 exam.

The Phase 2 examination was conducted from 29 October to 31 October last year and from 11 January to 13 January this year.

The RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 1 exam was conducted in March last year and the results were released in July 2021.

The RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 1 exam was a written test and assessed the general knowledge and language skills of applicants. The Phase 2 examination was a skill test which included shorthand and typing tests to assess the candidates.

The recruitment drive by Rajasthan Subordinate and ministerial Services Selection Board is being carried out to fill a total of 1,211 vacancies, according to the official notice.

For latest updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of RSMSSB.

