New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear the interim bail plea of Ambience Group promoter Raj Singh Gehloti in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 800 crore.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai will hear Gehlot’s interim bail plea in connection to which the court has summoned an official copy of the Delhi High Court’s order.

Raj Singh Gehlot has sought interim bail on medical grounds.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that his client is a senior citizen and the maximum punishment in this case is seven years. He insisted that the charge sheet has been filed and

his client has cooperated with the investigating agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against Gehlot, who is also a promoter of the Ambience Mall in Gurugram, was based on a 2019 FIR of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu against his company Aman Hospitality Private limited (AHPL) and its directors for alleged money laundering in the construction and development of the five-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel located near Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi.

Later the (ED) arrested Gehlot on 29 July 2021 after conducting several raids at AHPL, some other firms of the Ambience group, directors in the company Dayanand Singh, Mohan Singh Gehlot, and their associates.

The ED had alleged that AHPL and its directors had siphoned a huge amount of more than 800 crore, which was sanctioned for the hotel project through a bunch of shell companies that were owned by them.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.