Rs 143 crore siphoned from State Bank of Mauritius in third incident of cyber fraud in India; tech experts help police with probe

The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) lost Rs 143 crore to cyber fraud that was reported by the bank to Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on 2 October.

CNN-News18 on Friday reported that the money was transferred out of SBM and deposited in various accounts of different banks abroad. This the third such incident to hit Indian banks in almost a year.

According to reports, the modus operandi of the fraud committed against SBM is similar to the fraud reported in City Union Bank's Chennai branch and Pune's Cosmos Bank. In August, Cosmos Bank lost Rs 94 crore. Earlier in February, Rs 34 crore were siphoned from City Union Bank's branch.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the bank in-charge, Prakash Narayan, didn't comment on the incident. An EOW senior officer also said that an FIR was filed and cyber experts were helping in the probe. “At this stage we don’t know if it’s a malware attack. The bank’s internal investigation is also on to ascertain whether an insider had helped the fraudsters,” the officer said.

On 3 October, in a statement, SBM Holdings (SBMH) said that no loss has been caused to customers and the Indian business operations would continue as normal. “The SBM Group remains well capitalized and has sufficient liquidity to continue to finance its future plans,” the company said.

SBM said that an internal inquiry had been initiated, with the Indian operations carrying out a full cybersecurity review. Recovery efforts are being pursued and SBM expects to recover a significant portion of the stolen sum.

With inputs from agencies