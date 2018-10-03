Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
Reuters 03 October, 2018 20:57 IST

Mauritius banking group SBM Holdings says its Indian ops suffered a cyber fraud

SBM said that no loss had been caused and that the Indian business operations would continue as normal.

Mauritius banking group SBM Holdings said on Wednesday that its Indian operations suffered a cyber fraud earlier in the week, and that the bank has potentially lost up to $14 million.

Cybersecurity.

SBM said that no loss had been caused to customers and that the Indian business operations would continue as normal.

“The SBM Group remains well capitalized and has sufficient liquidity to continue to finance its future plans,” the company said.

SBM said that an internal inquiry had been initiated, with the Indian operations carrying out a full cybersecurity review. Recovery efforts are being pursued and SBM expects to recover a significant portion of the stolen sum.

