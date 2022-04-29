Rs 100 cr drug bust in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh: Four including two Afghan nationals held

Probe so far has revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate was based in Delhi and is expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally

New Delhi: Four accused, including two Afghan nationals, were arrested from Delhi's Bhogal area in connection with the case where the Narcotics Control Bureau Delhi Unit on Thursday busted an India-Afghanistan drug syndicate and recovered 50 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 100 crore from a residential flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh.

"NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on 27 April," Deputy Director General Operations of NCB, Sanjay Singh said. The probe so far has revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate was based in Delhi and is expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally, Singh said.

One of the investigators said the "kingpin" of the syndicate is based in Dubai and the agency is probing the case further, including certain links with Pakistan-based narcotics operatives.

"The man who was arrested is an Indian national, had taken the house on rent in Delhi where the drugs and cash have been recovered," the officer added.

Singh said the drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags. It was wrapped in packets of e-commerce companies like Flipkart and others. "This is one of the biggest narcotics seizures in Delhi, that too from a residential area, in the recent past. Another 47 kg of 'suspected' narcotics were also seized from the premises and has been sent to a laboratory for testing," Singh said.

Officials said that the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the cash found is suspected to have been channelled through hawala. The NCB also seized cash-counting machines and some other 'incriminating' material from the premises, officials said.

NCB further said that the India-Afghanistan syndicates smuggle goods to India through maritime as well as land-border routes and heroin is smuggled with legitimate goods and cargo. "The contraband is subsequently extracted from these goods by the Indian members of the syndicates with the help of some Afghan nationals," one of the officers said.

NCB officials also said that the teams are carrying out raids to bust the entire network and the traffickers are linked to operatives based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. The agency had raided locations in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, due to suspected links with this international drug syndicate.

According to NCB sources, the drugs recovered from Shaheen Bagh are also being investigated from the narco-terror angle. The agency suspected that the seized drugs and cash may be related to narco-terrorism. NCB had recently conducted an operation in collaboration with Gujarat ATS in which two people were arrested, both of them were residents of Muzaffarnagar. NCB had recovered 35 kilos of heroin from them.

While investigating this, NCB suspected that this entire racket is connected across the border from Pakistan to Gujarat and Afghanistan. Further investigation is going on.

