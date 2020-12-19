RRB NTPC exam city, shift timings for CBT 1 released; admit card to be out on 24 December

RRB NTPC exam | Nearly 23 lakh candidates will appear in the first stage examination that will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 28 December and 13 January

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam date and shift timings of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam at all its regional-based websites. Nearly 23 lakh candidates will appear in the RRB NTPC first stage examination that will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 28 December and 13 January. The examination will be held in designated test centres in various cities across the country.

According to a report by The Times of India, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first stage of the recruitment exam is being conducted in multiple phases. The examination for the remaining eligible candidates will be held in subsequent phases and they will be informed accordingly.

As per a report by The Indian Express, for those candidates who might have forgotten their registration number, the form will be available between 18 December and 13 January.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exam admit card will be available for download from 24 December. The RRBs will also issue free travel authority for SC, ST candidates who have opted for free rail travel facility.

Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam will have to carry a valid photo identity card along with the admit card for verification at the examination centre.

The NTPC recruitment exam is being conducted by RRB to fill 35,208 vacant posts. The mega recruitment process has been initiated by 21 RRBs from 15 December.

The examination is being conducted following strict health guidelines issued by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The RRB has also revised the normalisation formula for the candidates appearing for the recruitment test.