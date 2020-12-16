RRB NTPC 2020 recruitment exam: Check revised normalisation formula for calculation of marks

RRB NTPC 2020 recruitment exam | The normalisation process includes raw score of the candidate, and mean and standard deviation of raw marks of candidates in his/her session

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam 2020 from 28 December. Ahead of the examination, the board has revised the normalisation formula for candidates appearing for the test.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the marks in RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be calculated on the basis of average score of the top 1 percent of the candidates considering all shifts.

The marks will calculated up to 5 decimal places.

Check the RRB NTPC revised normalization formula here:

The normalisation process will include raw score of the candidate, and mean and standard deviation of raw marks of candidates in his/her session.

For example, if a candidates attempts 60 of the total 100 questions among which 54 are correct, there will be negative marks for 6 wrong answers.

Therefore, positive marks will be 54 and negative marks will be 2. The net score will be 54 minus 2 which will be 52.

The Raw score out of 100 will be calculated as 52/98x100 which will be 53.06.

Click here to check the calculation in detail:

The RRB NTPC recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 35,208 vacant positions. The exam will be tentatively continued till the month of March.

The mega recruitment drive has been started by 21 Railway Recruitment Boards from 15 December. Through the recruitment drive, the Indian Railways will fill up to 1.4 lakh vacant positions.

As many as 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing for the exam while following the social distancing norms and other health guidelines issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.