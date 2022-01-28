RRB NTPC and Level 1 recruitment 2019: Exam suggestions window opens; check direct link here

As per the official notice, the RRB will keep the suggestion window open till 16 February.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an important notice regarding the Non-Technical Category Posts (NTPC) 2019 recruitment. The RRB has opened the concerns/suggestions window for the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019 candidates on its official website.

Candidates can visit the RRB’s website here to view the circular and the link for entering suggestions.

As per the official notice, the RRB will keep the suggestion window open till 16 February. The Board has also asked candidates to utilise the link given in the notice to register their concerns regarding the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019 exams.

View the official notice here.

Steps to raise concern for RRB NTPC and Level 1 2019 exam:

― Visit the regional websites of the RRB or the official website of the Board

― Click on the link for the RRB NPTC exam suggestion window that is available on the page

― The RRB’s official notice will appear on your screen

― Click on the link given in the RRB notice

― A new window will appear where you can enter your RRB details to log in

― Enter your concerns regarding the NTPC 2019 and press the submit button

― Keep a hard copy of the RRB confirmation page for future reference

Direct link here.

The RRB has opened the suggestion window after several candidates had held violent protests in Bihar about discrepancy in the NTPC recruitment process.

According to news reports, the Board has formed a high powered committee to look into the issues raised by the candidates about the CBT-1 results of the NPTC 2019 recruitment.

As a result of the protests by RRB NTPC candidates regarding the result, a Bihar Bandh was organised in the state today, 28 January.

The results of the NTPC CBT level 1 exam were declared on 15 January 2022. The Railway Ministry had later issued a notice stating that Railway job aspirants who take part in unlawful activities/vandalism will be debarred for life from government jobs.

