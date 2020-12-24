RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Phase I exam released; download hall ticket from regional websites
Approximately 23 lakh candidates will be appearing for the test in the first phase.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for various regions. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can visit the regional website of RRB and download their hall tickets using their login credentials.
According to a report by The Times of India, RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories examination will start from 28 December 2020. The first stage of the exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode and will continue till 13 January 2021.
The exam is being conducted in multiple phases this time following strict health guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 23 lakh candidates will be appearing for the test in the first phase.
As per a report by Times Now, the RRB NTPC phase I exam paper will have 100 objective type multiple-choice questions. The exam will test candidates' knowledge in Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness.
Here is the direct link to download region-wise RRB NTPC admit card 2020:
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Thiruvanthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
RRB last week had released the exam date and shift timings of NTPC exam at all its regional-based websites. Those appearing for the exam will have to carry a valid photo identity card along with the admit card for verification at the test centres.
RRB NTPC exam is being conducted to fill 35,208 vacant posts. The mega recruitment process has been started by 21 RRBs from 15 December 2020.
