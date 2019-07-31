RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to release CBT-1 scores soon, announces tentative schedule for CBT-2 on rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE Result 2019| Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released a notification on Wednesday (31 July) saying that the results of the RRB JE first stage computer based test (CBT-1) conducted for the recruitment of Junior engineer (JE) will be declared soon.

As per the RRB notice, the result publication for RRB JE CBT 1 is under finalisation and will be published shortly. In addition, the notifiaction also mentioned that the CBT 2 will be conducted in the last week of August or in the first week of September in 2019.

Candidates can visit the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in to check out the notification.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the RRB official website by following the step-by-step procedure mentioned below

How to check RRB JE CBT-1 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs Railway Recruitment Board

Step 2: Click on that says 'RRB Junior Engineer CBT 1 Result for JE, JE (IT), DMS and CMA Posts'

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future use

As per Hindustan Times, total number of candidates to be shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment or CBT-2 shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in the first stage or CBT-1.

However, railways reserve the right to increase or decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) according to the availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

On 25 July, RRB had released the final answer keys for the for the Junior Engineer (JE) Stage 1 examination. The first stage computer based test were held between 22 May and 2 June and again from 26 June to 28 June.