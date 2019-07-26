RRB JE Answer Key 2019: Revised answer key released, results expected soon; check details on rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE Answer Key 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Stage 1 examination 2019 on Thursday (25 July). Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key through all the region based official websites or click on the direct link.

The first stage computer based test (CBT) were held between 22 May and 2 June and again from 26 June to 28 June.

Steps to check the answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'View modified key and decisions taken on the objection raised on keys of 1st Stage CBT (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)'

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your log-in credentials or click on the direct link here

Step 4: Click on the links for question paper, answer keys and response sheet

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

According to NDTV, the objections regarding RRB JE answer keys raised by students were analysed and the keys for some questions were altered and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs.

Candidates can check the modified answer key and know the final decision on the objections raised by them in RRB websites from 25 July till 27 July.

The RRB JE main result for the first stage CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published on Thursday. The original score of each candidate, as the exams were held in various shifts, will be normalized as per the formula that is given on the official website.