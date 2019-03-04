RRB Group D Result 2018-19 DECLARED: Result available for Bilaspur, Ajmer, Kolkata and Bangalore

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the results of the RRB Group D recruitment examinations on Monday. The results were made available on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in - and regional websites at 5 pm.
The list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has been released based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) during the period of September 2018 to December, 2018 for RRB Ajmer, Bilaspur, Kolkata and Bangalore so far.
While most of the regional websites are down, the merit list will be uploaded soon.
According to The Indian Express, a total of 3,478 candidates have been selected for Bilaspur region.
A total of 1.88 lakh candidates have been shortlisted by the RRB, Times Now reported.
Candidates can visit the following links to know the result of the examination:
RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Ajmer
RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Bilaspur
RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Bangalore
RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Kolkata
Here are the links for the regional RRB websites:
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Here is how candidates can check the Group D results:
Step 1: Visit the site of the regional centre closest to you
Step 2: Click on the 'CEN 02/2018 Group D CBT result' link
Step 3: Download the PDF and check your roll number in the file
Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 18:37:19 IST