RRB Group D Result 2018-19 DECLARED: Result available for Bilaspur, Ajmer, Kolkata and Bangalore

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the results of the RRB Group D recruitment examinations on Monday. The results were made available on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in - and regional websites at 5 pm.

The list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has been released based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) during the period of September 2018 to December, 2018 for RRB Ajmer, Bilaspur, Kolkata and Bangalore so far.

While most of the regional websites are down, the merit list will be uploaded soon.

According to The Indian Express, a total of 3,478 candidates have been selected for Bilaspur region.

A total of 1.88 lakh candidates have been shortlisted by the RRB, Times Now reported.

Candidates can visit the following links to know the result of the examination:

RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Ajmer

RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Bilaspur

RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Bangalore

RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Candidates shortlisted for RRB Kolkata

Here are the links for the regional RRB websites:

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Here is how candidates can check the Group D results:

Step 1: Visit the site of the regional centre closest to you

Step 2: Click on the 'CEN 02/2018 Group D CBT result' link

Step 3: Download the PDF and check your roll number in the file

