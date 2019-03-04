RRB Group D Result 2018-19 DECLARED: Check rrbcdg.gov.in, regional websites for Mumbai, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad

RRB Group D Result 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the results of the RRB Group D examination on Monday, 4 March. The results were made available on the board's official website, rrbcdg.gov.in and regional websites at 5 pm.

The Group D Computer-based test (CBT) examination results have also been released on the board's official regional websites. Candidates who appeared for the exam in 2018 can even check their result on the regional websites. According to a notice, the results were likely to be declared at 3 pm on Monday.

The result was to be released in the PDF format, and to access the results, candidates can run a search for their roll numbers in the RRB Group D result PDF.

The PDF with all the results will be uploaded on all the regional RRB sites, reports said. The regional boards will also notify the candidates about the results through emails and SMS.

The was conducted from September to December 2018. It was a computer-based test. Even though an official RRB notification had said that the results would be released before March, the board stated that the results will be out on Sunday.

Here are the links for the regional RRB websites:

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Here is how candidates can check the Group D results:

Step 1: Visit the site of the regional closest to you

Step 2: Click on the 'CEN 02/2018 Group D CBT result' link

Step 3: Download the PDF and check your roll number in the file

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.