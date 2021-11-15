RRB Grade D exams: Admit cards, exam dates expected to be released by RRB soon; here's all you need to know

The RRB Group D exams were supposed to be conducted earlier this year, but were postponed owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Grade D 2021 exam dates are expected to be released soon. The hall tickets for the exam will be available at the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Information related to a candidate’s examination city and center will be available 10 days before the exam. Admit cards for RRB Group D 2021 exam will be released four days before the date of the examination, as per news reports.

Candidates need to check their admit card through the website of RRB as the admit card will only be available online. The link to check the exam date, mock test and exam city will also be activated few days before the release of RRB Group D exam admit cards.

The RRB Group D examination will have a computer based test (CBT) and a physical efficiency test (PET). Once a candidate qualifies these rounds, a medical examination and documents verification will be done.

The exams are conducted to recruit people for the post of Track Maintainer Grade Four and assistant in various technical departments such as electrical, mechanical and S and T department.

Candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID proof along with their admit card to the exam centre. The exam will consist of 100 questions and will be of 90 minutes duration. Negative marking of 0.33 mark will be applied for every incorrect response.

In order to be eligible for giving the exam, candidates should have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 50 percent marks from a recognised board and should also have an ITI pass certificate issued by NCVT. The candidates should not be below 15 years and the upper age is capped at 24 years.

The RRB has also released a list of vacancies for the Southern Eastern and North Central railway recruitment. For the South Eastern Railway Recruitment, a total of 1,785 vacancies are available. Online application for South Eastern Railway Recruitment will begin on 15 November and end on 14 December.

For recruitment in the North Central Railway, the online application process begun on 2 November and will end on 1 December for a total of 1, 664 apprentice positions.