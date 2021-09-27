Applicants have taken to social media to request Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to declare the exam dates and issue the admit cards as well.

With the results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exam due soon, candidates are demanding that the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) declare the exam date for the RRB Group D exams soon. Over 1.15 crore candidates have registered for the 1,03,769 vacancies, that were notified in 2019.

The RRB Group D exams were notified in 2019, along with the RRB NTPC exam. While the applications have been submitted on the exam, there is no clarity over when the test is scheduled to be held.

So far, only the candidature of the applicants has been confirmed till date.

The exams have been pushed multiple times, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, the railway authorities had declared that they were in the process of hiring an external exam conducting agency to hold the RRB Group D exams, according to Hindustan Times.

The RRB NTPC exam was conducted on 23, 24, 26 and 31 July this year. Candidates used the trend (#RRC_GROUPD_EXAMDATE) on Twitter to petition the RRC in July as well. The trend had received over 3.35 lakh impressions then. The applicants had also demanded the release of the exam timetable.

While the hall tickets are expected to be out soon, there has been no official announcement from the railways regarding the admit cards and other details of the RRB Group D exams.

The vacancies are set to be filled by the RRC after an exam, a physical efficiency test and the process of document verification. The exam will be held as a computer-based test in 15 languages, apart from English and Hindi. The paper will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. Negative marking will be conducted for the RRB Group D exam.