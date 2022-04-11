RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 9,760 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The vacancies are available for Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Urdu and Punjabi teachers

The application process for vacancies of Senior Teachers in Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) begins today, 11 April. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date for the submission of the RPSC application form is 10 May. The vacancies are available for Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Urdu and Punjabi teachers. It is to be noted that the candidate should be between 18-40 years on 1 January, 2023.

What are the number of vacancies for each subject?

Hindi – 1,298 openings

English – 1,668 positions

Sanskrit – 1,800 vacancies

Maths – 1,613 posts

Social Science – 1,640 openings

Science – 1,565 positions

Urdu - 106 posts

Punjabi - 70 vacancies

Important Dates for the application process

Applications begin for the RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Posts - 11 April

Last Date to apply for the RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Posts - 10 May

Examination Date for the RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam date - to be released

What is the Selection Process for RPSC Senior Teacher 2022?

A competitive exam will be conducted for the recruitment. The RPSC Senior Teacher exam would be divided into two papers, consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

RPSC Senior Teacher Paper 1 Pattern:

It would consist of 100 questions of two marks each, and would test candidates on educational psychology, current affairs as well their knowledge about Rajasthan's history, geography and culture. It is to be noted that a negative marking of 0.33 marks will be done for each wrong answer. The duration of this section would be 2 hours.

RPSC Senior Teacher Paper 2 Pattern:

This part will be of 300 marks and would consist of 150 questions testing knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about the concerned subject, knowledge of graduation standard about the relevant subject as well as teaching methods of the concerned subject. It is to be noted that a negative marking of 0.33 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in this part as well.

RPSC Senior Teacher 2022 Educational Qualification

For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Urdu - The candidate should be "a graduate or should have appeared in an equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Diploma or Degree in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government," according to the official notice.

For Science - The candidate should be a graduate or should have appeared in an equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the given subjects as Optional papers- Physics, Zoology, Chemistry, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry. Aspirants should also have a Diploma or Degree in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Social Studies - The candidate should be a graduate or should have appeared in an equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the subjects- History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy- as optional papers. A Diploma or Degree in Education is also required.

Here is the official notification.

RPSC Sr Teacher 2022 Application Fee

Aspirants belonging to Gen and OBC/BC of Creamy Layer - Rs 350

Applicants belonging to Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC and EWS: Rs 250

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST Category - Rs 150

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RPSC and Click on 'Apply Online'

You may also visit https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and Login to fill the 'One Time Registration (OTR)' available on the portal

After OTR, fill your details

Pay the Application Fee and save the form for future reference

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.