RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 9,760 Senior Teacher vacancies; check notification here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened its online application window for the post of Senior Teacher Gr II Competitive Exam 2022. Those who are interested and eligible will be able to apply for the exam by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the application process will begin from 11 April and the last date to fill up the form is 10 May.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will recruit a total of 9,760 Senior Teacher posts. Vacancies are available for teachers in subjects including English, Sanskrit, Science, Social Studies, Hindi, Mathematics, Punjabi and Urdu.

Before applying for the vacancies, applicants are requested to read the RPSC notification.

Find the official notice here.

Check the vacancy details here:

For English – 1,668 posts

For Hindi – 1,298 vacancies

For Maths – 1,613 openings

For Sanskrit – 1,800 positions

For Science – 1,565 posts

For Social Science – 1,640 vacancies

For Punjabi - 70 openings

For Urdu - 106 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria, Examination Fee and Selection Process:

Those applying should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on 1 January, 2023. However, for candidates from reserved category, their upper age has been relaxed.

Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are requested to pay a fee of Rs 350. Those from EWS/BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 250. Also, candidates from reserved category need to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive exam. This exam will be divided into two parts or papers. Paper 1 will consist of 100 questions and 2 hours duration. Paper 2 will comprise 15 questions with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Both the papers will consist of multiple-choice questions. There will be negative markings for all wrong answers.

For more details and information, candidates need to regularly visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

