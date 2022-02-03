RPSC recruitment 2022: Application process for over 50 posts begins, here’s how to apply

According to an official notification released by RPSC, the deadline to apply for the posts is 2 March, 11.59 pm

The online application process for recruitment to various posts at the state Ground Water Department under the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun today, 3 February. Interested applicants can apply for the posts from the official website of RPSC - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

According to an official notification released by RPSC, the deadline to apply for the posts is 2 March till 11.59 pm.

RPSC recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Got to the official website of RPSC- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on RPSC Online tab then select Apply Online and click on the Application portal

Fill the registration form and create a profile on the portal

Then, select the desired post and apply for it

Upload the requested documents and pay the application fee and hit the submit button

Download the RPSC recruitment 2022application form and take a printout for future need

Applicants can also use this direct link to apply for the posts.

Age limit

To apply for the posts, applicants should be between 20 to 40 years of age as of 1 January, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

Selection process

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will shortlist the applicants through an interview round. As per the notification, if the Commission receives too many applications, a screening test will be arranged to narrow down the contenders. The screening test would consist of objective-type questions.

Application Fee

Applicants belonging to General/ Backward Class (BC), Other Backward Class (OBC) (creamy layer) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350, whereas BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) applicants are required to pay Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 150.

Applicants are requested to check the official notification for details regarding RPSC recruitment 2022 education qualification.

With this recruitment drive RPSC aims to fill a total of 53 posts, of which 8 posts are of Junior Hydrogeologist, 5 are of Junior Geophysicist, 4 posts are of Technical Assistant and 36 posts are of Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology.

Check the official notification here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of RPSC - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

