RPSC RAS, RTS 2018: Prelims result declared; check scores at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examinations on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.

The examination was held on 5 August at 1,454 centres for recruitment to 980 vacancies in various government offices. The answer keys for the same were uploaded on 9 August.

Steps to check RPSC RAS result 2018:

- Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.

- On the homepage, click on the 'Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre) Examination-2018' link

- A pdf file will open displaying the selected candidates list

- Save and download for future reference

A total of 15,044 Non-Tribal Sub Plan Area (TSP) candidates and 571 TSP candidates cleared the RAS exam, according to The Indian Express.

Those candidates who cleared the RAS preliminary will be able to appear for the main exam in December. The main examination will be held on 23 December and 24 December.