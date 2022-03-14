RPSC RAS Mains Examination 2021: Admit cards released, here's how to download

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services test is being held for the purpose of filling 988 vacancies, 363 of which are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has issued admit cards for the 2021 Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination. Candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As the exam's dates are approaching, the time has come for candidates who have been preparing for the Mains Exam to buckle up. The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 will be held on 20 and 21 March in all Rajasthan district centres. The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check out the official notice released by RPSC.

Following is the procedure to obtain the admit card:

- Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and click on "Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services -Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021" under the Important Links area on the homepage

- Click on the RAS exam link, then select "Get Admit Card"

- Enter your login information and click "Submit"

- Review and download the admission card

- Print a copy for future use

Check the direct link to download the admit card

The RPSC RAS Main written exam will consist of four papers, each with three parts: General Studies I, II, III, General Hindi, and General English. Every paper will be descriptive/analytical in nature, with a total of 200 marks and a time limit of 3 hours.

Take a peek at the exam scheme as well as the exam syllabus.

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services test is being held for the purpose of filling 988 vacancies, 363 of which are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. Only candidates who pass the main exam as well as a personality test/viva-voce will be considered for the open vacancies.

Best of luck to all taking the mains exam!

