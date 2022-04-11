RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check direct link here

A total of 18,787 applicants were declared qualified to appear for the PET, of which 3,291 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round

The result of Rajasthan Police sub-inspector and platoon commander PET 2021 has been released today, 11 April by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check their result by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut off marks for TSP area and non-TSP area have also been released by the Commission.

As per the schedule, the PET was conducted from 12 to 18 February, this year. According to a report by Scroll, a total of 18,787 applicants were declared qualified to appear for the PET, of which 3,291 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Here’s how to check RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on 'RPSC SI CCE Result 2021' link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the pdf link.

Step 4: As the PDF file opens, check the roll numbers on the available list.

Direct link here.

Through this recruitment drive, RPSC will fill up a total of 859 posts in the organisation. The application process began on 9 February and ended on 10 March, 2021.

Vacancy Details:

For Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP) - 663 vacancies

For Sub Inspector AP (TSP) - 81 posts

For Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP) - 63 openings

For Platoon Commander (Non-TSP) - 38 positions

For Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) - 11 vacancies

For Sub Inspector IB (TSP) - only 1 vacancy

For the unversed, the RPSC SI exam is held in three stages. The first stage was the written exam which was conducted on 6 September and it was an objective-type test. The result for the same was announced on 24 December, 2021.

Those who qualified in the written exam, then appeared for the physical fitness test or the PET. The final list of the selected candidates post interview will reveal the names of those who will be commissioned as sub-inspector and platoon commander in the Rajasthan Police.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.