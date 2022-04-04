RPSC Examination 2022: Check schedule for ASO, AAO and other posts here

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 337 posts of Assistant Professor under the state Medical Education Department, for 43 different subjects including Broad and Super Specialities.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test/written exam schedule for various posts. The RPSC will conduct the exams from 5 May, as per the detailed timetable.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 337 posts of Assistant Professor under the state Medical Education Department, for 43 different subjects including Broad and Super Specialities.

Steps to check the exam dates:

Visit RPSC’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the 'Important Links' section that is available on the homepage.

Click 'Press Note Regarding Exam Date for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (MAINS)' link which is available on the homepage.

The PDF of the RPSC Exam Date 2022 will open in a new window.

Download and save the RPSC Exam schedule for future reference.

As per the official notice, the screening test for the posts of Assistant Professor will be held on 5 and 6 May, 2022.

The exam for Anesthesiology/General Medicine/General Surgery/Obstetrics & Gynecology/Ophthalmology and T.B. & Chest is scheduled for 5 May.

For Orthopaedics, Oto-rhino-laryngology, Paediatrics, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis, Skin & V.D., Cardiology, and Neuro Surgery, the exam is scheduled for 6 May, 2022.

Under the state Agriculture Department, a total of 21 Assistant Agriculture Officer vacancies have been announced.

This also includes the Assistant Agriculture Officer Screening Test 2021 (TSP & Non TSP) (Agriculture Department) which will be held on 28 May, 2022.

The Chemist Screening Test 2021 (Ayurveda & Indian Medicine Department) is scheduled for 29 May, 2022.

A total of 218 Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) vacancies under the state Economic and Statistics Department have also been notified. The RPSC ASO Exam 2021 will be conducted on July 8.

You can download the RPSC Exam schedule directly from here.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.