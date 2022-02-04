RPSC begins application process for ARO/AARO posts, get direct link to apply here

The application process, which begins today, will end on 3 March.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) from today, 4 February. The application process, which begins today, will end on 3 March.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can do so by visiting the official website of RPSC - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Methodical procedure to apply for ARO and AARO posts is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

-Go to ‘RPSC online’ column and click on ‘Apply Online’

-Complete your online registration and fill the application form

-Upload the required documents and pay the mentioned application fee

-Download the submitted form and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for various ARO/AARO vacancies is here.

In order to apply for the recruitment drive conducted by RPSC, candidates must have attained the age of 20 years. The upper-age limit for applying to these various posts is capped at 40 years. For the post of Assistant Agriculture Research Officer, the minimum age is 18 and the upper-age limit is 40 years.

An upper-age limit relaxation will be provided to applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS and more Backward Classes in the state of Rajasthan. Women candidates of General category, widow and divorcee will also be given an age relaxation.

It is also mandatory for candidates to have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture to apply for this recruitment drive.

An application fee of Rs 350 has to be given by candidates of General category. Those who belong to Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections need to pay Rs 250 in order to apply for these vacancies.

Under the recruitment drive, RPSC is filling a total of 9 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Research Officer. For Assistant Agriculture Research Officer, a total of 13 posts will be filled.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification here.

