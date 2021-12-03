RPSC 2021: 337 Assistant Professor vacancies available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check details here

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for Assistant Professor is 22 December

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened its recruitment window to employ more than 300 Assistant Professor (Medical Education) eligible candidates in the organisation. Those interested can apply for the vacant posts by visiting the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for Assistant Professor is 22 December. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill a total of 337 Assistant Professor vacancies in the state Medical Education Department. Furthermore, vacancies for applicants have been notified for 43 different subjects who are specialised in both Broad and Super Specialties.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts in RPSC:

Visit the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Search and click on apply online that is under important links tabs on the homepage

Candidates then need to register themselves and proceed with the RSPC application process

After completing the process, applicants need to pay the required fee and submit the application as well

Kindly, keep a printout of the form for future use

Check here the direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts: https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Those who want can find the RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification here: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/667BC208B9B5453BA9DC58759E39E5CE.pdf

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the required post should be under 37 years of age as on 1 January, 2022. However, age relaxations have been granted to certain reserved categories.

Those holding a postgraduate (PG) degree in the relevant subject are eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor post.

Application Fee:

When applying for the Assistant Professor post, candidates from general/BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are directed to pay Rs 350 towards the application fee. Those applicants that come under BC/OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category are requested to pay Rs 250 and finally, for other category candidates, they are required to pay Rs 150.

As per the selection process, the Commission will conduct a screening test for candidates who apply. Following which, only qualified candidates will be called for the interview round.

For more details and information, applicants are advised to visit the official website.

