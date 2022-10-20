Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to launch recruitment drive for 10 lakh people on 22 October via video conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Rozgar Mela’, a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on 22 October via video conference. Appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PM Office said on Thursday.

The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

It also said that the selection process has been simplified and tech-enabled to fasten the recruitment process.

All ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode”, the statement added.

New recruits to join 38 GOI ministries or departments

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C. The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, the statement added.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruitment agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board.

With inputs from agencies

