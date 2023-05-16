Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today distribute as many as 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits via video conferencing and also address the appointees.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative, according to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, the release added.

The newly-inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Prime Minister Modi, on 22 October, last year, launched the first phase of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

With inputs from agencies

