Rohini court blast case: Delhi Police arrests DRDO scientist, says he wanted to kill lawyer over legal issues

Sources said three points of evidence — CCTV footage, the target’s presence and the logo on a bag — pointed to the DRDO scientist, who has allegedly confessed to plotting the Rohini court blast

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a DRDO scientist for allegedly orchestrating a blast inside a Rohini district court earlier this month, citing personal rivalry with a lawyer as a motive.

The low-intensity explosion took place inside courtroom no. 102 on 9 December and injured one person. The explosion took place months after jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside a different Rohini courtroom on 24 September, raising questions over security at sensitive sites.

Sources told News18 that the person arrested is a serving scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which is charged with researching and developing for the military.

Officials said three points of evidence point to the accused in the case. First is the CCTV footage that showed him twice on screen, once with a bag, suspected to carry the explosives, and the second time without it.

The second was the presence of the lawyer who was the alleged target inside the courtroom.

A third was the company logo on the bag, which is allegedly the same firm where his cousin works.

Sources added that the accused had confessed to plotting the explosion with the intention of killing the lawyer with whom he is embroiled in litigation. The lawyer had reportedly lodged 10 cases against the accused, who said the legal issues upset him mentally.

“He also accepted his knowledge of making IED (improvised explosive devide),” an official said, adding that further interrogation and investigation are underway.

