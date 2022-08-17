Rohingya row: ‘Terrible decision. CAA doesn't need to be justified by monkey-balancing’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and termed the move as a landmark decision

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday lauded the decision to shift Rohingya refugees staying in tents to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. However, several social media users have expressed disappointment over it and termed it a "tone-deaf" and "terrible" decision.

Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and termed the move as a landmark decision.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

He added, "Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed. @MIB_India @NBirenSingh"

Around 1,100 Rohingyas living in tents will soon be relocated to flats with basic amenities and 24-hour protection, ANI reported.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs. In the meeting that was held during the last week of July, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happened in the camp where they were living.

"Pakistani and Bangladeshi Dharmics must be prioritised. Many of them are living in terrible conditions even in India forget if they are in PK/BD. Not to mention our own internally displaced citizens in/from J&K. This is a tone-deaf decision. We are not party to the UN convention," Harsh G Madhusudan tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Terrible decision. The CAA doesn't need to be justified and defended by endangering Bharat’s security and demography. The CAA is capable of being defended without having to resort to this kind of monkey-balancing."

"Such a 'landmark decision' @HardeepSPuri ji! #Rohingyas have more rights than destitute Hindus from Pakistan living in slums, #CAA not withdtanding (sic)," wrote a Twitter user by the name Ratan Sharda.

Another user wrote, "Bangladesh has repatriated 7 lakh Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar till date. It is planning to send the remaining Rohingya refugee with the help of China. Bangladesh doesn't want to keep a single Rohingya Muslim. Bangladesh is a Muslim Country."

