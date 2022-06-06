Road rage caught on camera: Delhi driver rams biker after verbal spat, booked for attempted murder

The incident took place on Sunday near the Arjan Garh metro and was recorded by another biker. The video shows the biker being hit from behind by the car which then speeds off as the biker loses control of his vehicle and crashes and falls on the road

A shocking incident of a hit and run case in which a biker was hit by an SUV following a heated verbal spat in the national capital was captured on video. The incident took place on Sunday near the Arjan Garh metro and was recorded by another biker. The video shows the biker being hit from behind by the car which then speeds off as the biker loses control of his vehicle and crashes and falls on the road.

#WATCH | A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06) Police say they've taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on. (Note: Abusive language) (Source: Biker's friend) pic.twitter.com/ZHXdGil95z — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

The 20-year-old biker Shreyansh told ANI that he returning to Delhi from Gurugram with a group of his friends when the driver of the car started hurling abuses and threats at them.

"I was returning with eight to ten of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started driving rashly. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," he said.

Delhi Police said it has suo moto taken cognisance of the matter and have asked the bikers to file a written complaint, following which the police identified the driver and booked him for attempted murder.

With input from ANI

