'Road par nahi chalegi tumhari marzi': Delhi Police's strong message against rash driving

Heavy traffic on Delhi roads is not a rare scenario for daily commuters. The traffic department of Delhi Police has been working day and night to control the vehicle density and ensure the road safety of general people.

In the era of smartphones and internet, the Delhi Traffic Police are running various online campaigns to raise awareness about safe driving. They are quite active on their social media handles where they come up with some unique ideas to encourage people to be courteous while driving any vehicle. In their recent Twitter exchange, they have focused on the consequence of rush driving. By uploading a video of a bike rider facing a harsh accident, DTP has spread a serious message in a sarcastic manner.

The hilarious caption of the video reads, “Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI! (Your choice won’t work on roads. These types of stuns can tear you in parts)". This fresh idea of the campaign grabbed eyeballs across the internet and users wasted no time appreciating the out-of-the-box initiative.

In the video, the unidentified rider can be seen speeding up his motorcycle while driving on a busy road. He dodges other cars recklessly by making a quick dash between two of them. In a moment, the man loses his balance and the bike can be seen shaking before it collapses on the road. He crashes on the top of his bike and the two-wheeler piques for a few meters. Though he wears a helmet, his head gets collided with the bike’s silencer. DTP edited the video with some popular meme elements and the famous Hindi song, Meri Marzi in the background. The video ends in a funny way as the screen shows a decorated photo frame with “Bike stunts karta tha (He used to do bike stunts)” written on it. Though the video seems funny, it conveys a strong message. By praising the innovative campaign, one of the commenters noted, “Appreciate your fresh mode of the campaign. It is up to the people to have some senses. However, Pls ensure traffic signals, and timers are working and roads are clear of unauthorised parking and encroachments.” another individual enquired, “Is he really dead?”

A week ago, Delhi Traffic Police shared a short meme clip targeting people who avoid red traffic lights. The video featured Kareena Kapoor Khan’s famous character, ‘Poo’ from the movie Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gam. The post also created much noise among internet users.

