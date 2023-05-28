RJD slammed for comparing new Parliament building to 'coffin'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing criticism from several political parties, including the BJP, which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As the new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling party in Bihar put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building side by side and asked, “What is this?”

The BJP’s Bihar unit responded to the tweet saying, “The first picture is your future and the second is of India. Understood?”

“The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions…” ANI quoted RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav as saying.

The BJP said that a case of treason should be registered in this regard.

“A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin,” said BJP’s Sushil Modi.

“This is the level to which they have fallen. Disgusting. This will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of RJD’s politics. Trikon or Tribhuj has much significance in Indian system. By the way the coffin is hexagonal or has 6 sided polygon,” BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

BJP’s Dushyant Gautam told ANI, “This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with ‘zero’? We were earlier sitting in zero.”

Not just the BJP, the RJD was criticised by other party leaders too over its controversial post of Twitter.

“It would have been better if Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House. RJD has no stand, the old Parliament building did not even have clearance from Delhi Fire Service. Why are they (RJD) calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

