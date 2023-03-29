Rising India Summit 2023: ‘Will engage 100% pyaar se,’ says Jaishankar on future talks with new US envoy
New Delhi: On the recent appointment of Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to India and speculation on his stance on various internal issues of the country, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said “unko 100 per cent pyaar se samjha denge (We will make him understand, 100%, with love).”
Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India recently by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event.
Earlier this month, the US Senate had confirmed Garcetti’s nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position.
Garcetti has said in the past that he would bring up human rights and discrimination such as via the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a “core” piece of his engagement rather than as an obligation, once appointed.
Replying to Garcetti’s statements that ‘human rights would be a major part of his conversation’ with India, Jaishankar had earlier said that he would “make him (Garcetti) understand with love”.
